Ford Field to host 2027 NCAA Final Four

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, football fans arrive at Ford Field for an NFL...
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, football fans arrive at Ford Field for an NFL football game in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit will once again host a Final Four tournament. As announced by the NCAA on Tuesday, the Final Four will return to Ford Field in 2027.

This will be the first time the City of Detroit has hosted the Final Four since 2009. At that time more than 70,000 fans were watching the National Championship.

Detroit will also host the Midwest Regional in 2024, which is the ninth time the city has hosted a preliminary round in March Madness.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure

Latest News

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’
Michigan Christmas tree farms provide over 200 trees to U.S. troops
Flip of Michigan Legislature highlights role of fair maps
8th annual #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes winner
14-year-old from Eaton Rapids wins 8th annual Detroit Lions Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes