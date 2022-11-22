Ford Field to host 2027 NCAA Final Four

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit will once again host a Final Four tournament. As announced by the NCAA on Tuesday, the Final Four will return to Ford Field in 2027.

This will be the first time the City of Detroit has hosted the Final Four since 2009. At that time more than 70,000 fans were watching the National Championship.

Detroit will also host the Midwest Regional in 2024, which is the ninth time the city has hosted a preliminary round in March Madness.

