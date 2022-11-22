Final Four Coming To Ford Field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA announced Tuesday that Detroit’s Ford Field will host the 2027 men’s basketball tournament Final Four. The dates are April 3 and 5. Ford Field hosted the 2009 Final Four in which North Carolina defeated Michigan State in the championship game. Detroit also hosts the 2024 NFL Draft.

