Final Four Coming To Ford Field

Kansas players celebrate after a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four...
Kansas players celebrate after a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. Kansas won 72-69. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA announced Tuesday that Detroit’s Ford Field will host the 2027 men’s basketball tournament Final Four. The dates are April 3 and 5. Ford Field hosted the 2009 Final Four in which North Carolina defeated Michigan State in the championship game. Detroit also hosts the 2024 NFL Draft.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL Apparently Embracing Sports Betting
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Good Financial Year For Tiger Woods
“Honestamente, no debería decir eso, pero la gente siempre debería escuchar la verdad..."...
Controversy Surrounding Ronaldo
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between...
Big Soccer Win For The Saudis