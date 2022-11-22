East Lansing may become a sanctuary city for immigrants

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council is close to approving itself as a sanctuary city.

The council is expected to consider the measure on Dec. 7. If it is approved, East Lansing wouldn’t cooperate with federal authorities for the sole purpose of enforcing immigration law. The city would also not arrest people based on a civil violation of federal law.

Background: East Lansing considering proposal to become sanctuary city

The city previously discussed the measure in 2017 but decided against it after being threatened with losing federal funding by former President Donald Trump.

The City Council met on Tuesday to discuss the matter further.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns

Latest News

PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
1,000 fish added to Cedar Lake in Delhi Township
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 989-224-5200.
Clinton County Sheriff seek suspect accused of stealing $16K of equipment
WILX Weather Webcast 11/22/2022 PM
Consumer Alert: Text scams for package deliveries