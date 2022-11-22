East Lansing may become a sanctuary city for immigrants

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council is close to approving itself as a sanctuary city.

The council is expected to consider the measure on Dec. 7. If it is approved, East Lansing wouldn’t cooperate with federal authorities for the sole purpose of enforcing immigration law. The city would also not arrest people based on a civil violation of federal law.

The city previously discussed the measure in 2017 but decided against it after being threatened with losing federal funding by former President Donald Trump.

The City Council met on Tuesday to discuss the matter further.

