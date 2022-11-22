Courts across Michigan to host Adoption Day celebrations

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - November has been recognized as adoption month nationally since 1955 and in Michigan since 2002.

The Michigan Supreme Court and other courts across the state are hosting Adoption Day celebrations known as the ‘Happiest Day in Court’ to bring awareness to the needs of Michigan’s foster care system and to encourage people to adopt or become foster families.

In Michigan at any given time, there are 10,300 kids in the foster care system.

This year more than 1,600 Michigan children were adopted through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services or through private agencies.

If you are interested in adopting a child, the state has resources at www.mare.org.

The Michigan Supreme Court will be live streaming their ‘Happiest Day in Court’ celebration at 10 a.m. You can watch their stream on their website.

