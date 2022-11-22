Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 8,933 new cases, 275 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,933 new cases of COVID and 275 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,276 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,837 average.

State totals now sit at 2,929,612 cases and 39,972 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 857 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 942 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Nov. 29.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,492 208 153.3 Eaton County 27,271 412 105.2 Ingham County 65,418 812 119 Jackson County 41,304 581 169.7 Shiawassee County 16,984 226 105.7

