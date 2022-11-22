Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 8,933 new cases, 275 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,929,612 cases and 39,972 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone down this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,933 new cases of COVID and 275 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,276 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,837 average.

State totals now sit at 2,929,612 cases and 39,972 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 857 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 942 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Nov. 29.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,492208153.3
Eaton County27,271412105.2
Ingham County65,418812119
Jackson County41,304581169.7
Shiawassee County16,984226105.7

