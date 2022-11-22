Controversy Surrounding Ronaldo

“Honestamente, no debería decir eso, pero la gente siempre debería escuchar la verdad..."...
“Honestamente, no debería decir eso, pero la gente siempre debería escuchar la verdad..." afirmó la estrella de fútbol durante una reveladora entrevista con Piers Morgan.(Rui Vieira | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Manchester United says Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Premier League club “with immediate effect.” The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup. He criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. United said last week that it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s comments. United says the club “thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL Apparently Embracing Sports Betting
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open...
Good Financial Year For Tiger Woods
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between...
Big Soccer Win For The Saudis
Kansas players celebrate after a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four...
Final Four Coming To Ford Field