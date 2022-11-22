Consumer Alert: Text scams for package deliveries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Attorney General is warning people of potential delivery scams during the holiday season.

On Tuesday, Experts said that the increase in online shopping and home deliveries, there could open the door to opportunities for criminals to disguise themselves as delivery companies.

Things to remember when online shopping or expecting a delivery:

Do not click any links from emails or texts that can take you to fake websites. It could potentially download malware onto your phone or computer.

You should also log in through a direct account where you placed your order to track any deliveries.

Officials said that if you believe someone has sent a package to you, be patient and wait for the item to arrive. If there is a problem, the company will contact the person who sent the package.

You can learn more about the potential ways criminals can scam you by clicking right here.

