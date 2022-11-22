Clinton County Sheriff seek suspect accused of stealing $16K of equipment

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 989-224-5200.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone in a theft investigation.

According to authorities, the person in the photo above stole more than $16,000 worth of electronic equipment from a Clinton County business. While the person’s face is covered, deputies believe someone may recognize the clothing, shoes or backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-5200.

