‘The children have been through a lot’ - Michigan families grow, celebrate Adoption Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Supreme Court calls it their happiest day of the year, but it’s also known as Adoption Day. Tears of joy (and teddy bears) filled the courtroom.

“It is very emotional,” said Pamela Anderson. “The children have been through a lot.”

Anderson and her husband have been looking after Colton and Bentley for the past two years. While Tuesday was a welcomed celebration, Anderson said it’s been a challenge getting here.

“When he (Colton), was two weeks old, he was in the ICU unit,” said Anderson.

Colton suffered from kidney failure. Anderson said it was a long road to recovery, followed by a long road to adoption. Thankfully, their story has a happy ending. Colton and Bentley were adopted together. Anderson said it’s all worth it, even through the terrible twos.

“We call ‘em our little heathens”, she said through laughter.

The Andersons aren’t the only parents who left the courthouse with biological siblings. Shane Schamper and his wife are celebrating their second adoption.

“Our goal was we wanted them to stay together, we didn’t want to break up the family,” Schamper said.

The Schampers have been working to adopt Kira since adopting her brother Cyrus in march of 2021.

Schamper said “It’s really important and special that they get to have each other.”

Cyrus said he’s excited to share a last name with his biological sister again. He’s also just happy to be with his family.

“Because I love them,” said Cyrus.

For those interested in helping children like the Andersons and Schampers, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/adult-child-serv/adoption.

If you are interested in adopting a child, the state has resources at www.mare.org.

