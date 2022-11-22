Big Soccer Win For The Saudis

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between...
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)(Natacha Pisarenko | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) - Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi 2-1. Messi’s quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon’s 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup. Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis their greatest win. Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle and looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him.

