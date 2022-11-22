Atlanta to pay $1M settlement to family of Rayshard Brooks

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white...
Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.(Source: Stewart Trial Attorneys via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta City Council has approved a $1 million settlement payment for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a police officer.

The council voted Monday.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot following a confrontation with two white police officers in June 2020.

The shooting came just weeks after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

A special prosecutor appointed to consider the case announced in August that the use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable.” He declined to bring charges against the officers.

Attorneys for Brooks’ family say they remain disappointed that the officers won’t face charges but that the family is pleased to have reached a settlement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Stolen car recovered in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot

Latest News

Richard Fierro talks during a news conference outside his home about his efforts to subdue the...
‘It’s the reflex’: Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be opening both eastbound and westbound lanes at...
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
He is one of two people police are crediting with saving lives by subduing a gunman who went on...
Veteran who took down gay nightclub shooter tearfully recounts ordeal
The Michigan Supreme Court and other courts across the state are hosting Adoption Day...
Courts across Michigan to host Adoption Day celebrations
The Michigan Supreme Court and other courts across the state are hosting Adoption Day...
Courts across Michigan to host Adoption Day celebrations