Advocates for homeless community meet with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park

Local advocates urge the city to do more to help people who sleep in the park.
Local advocates urge the city to do more to help people who sleep in the park.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local advocates and community members voiced their concerns Tuesday over the fact that homeless people live and sleep in Reutter Park. City Rescue Mission of Lansing reported a 70% increase in homelessness since 2021.

Advocates, like Michael Karl, said they won’t back down until homeless people have a place to keep warm this winter.

“You guys took picnic tables out of there but now someone with money is able to put nice picnic tables in the park – that’s pretty rude, it’s a slap in the face. Two – we have heaters out there. People are freezing to death,” said Karl of Cardboard Prophets.

At the meeting, advocates said they want to repurpose the tiny sheds at Reutter Park outside of Kringle Holiday Market as temporary warming stations overnight when other centers close. They also want to keep the heaters on even if the market is not open.

“What I would have liked to see happen is that this conversation was had when they were making the plans for the Kringle Market. We heard today that there was some conversations and they admitted - and I appreciate that - that the ball was dropped,” said Erica Lynn of People’s Council of Lansing.

When asked if the heaters can be used to keep homeless people warm when the market is closed, Parks and Recreation Director, Brett Kashchinske, said he’s open to the idea.

“If Cardboard Prophets, for instance, wants to use those heaters after hours and monitor that, that’s absolutely something we can talk about,” said Kashchinske.

Advocates left the meeting knowing there was still a long way to go but said their conversation was a step in the right direction.

“I do hope that what we talked about today, we see something come to fruition. Some of those tangibles that are going to immediately help who we’re talking about,” said Lynn.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports that in Lansing, it’s estimated that on any given night, 512 people are homeless with nowhere to go.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns

Latest News

The closure is expected to last from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Traffic alert: Stretch of Michigan Avenue in Howell to close due to water leak
Advocates for homeless community meets with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park
Advocates for homeless community meets with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park
‘The children have been through a lot’ - Michigan families grow, celebrate Adoption Day
‘The children have been through a lot’ - Michigan families grow, celebrate Adoption Day
‘The children have been through a lot’ - Michigan families grow, celebrate Adoption Day
‘The children have been through a lot’ - Michigan families grow, celebrate Adoption Day