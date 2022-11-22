2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte

The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. They did not state whether the two killed were onboard the helicopter or if there were other injuries.

The FAA released the following statement:

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 South and Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, N.C., around 12:20 local time today. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.  Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure

Latest News

As you get ready to gather with your family, here are some ways to reduce your risk of getting...
How to reduce the risk of getting sick this Thanksgiving
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’
Michigan Christmas tree farms provide over 200 trees to U.S. troops
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits