14-year-old from Eaton Rapids wins 8th annual Detroit Lions Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes

8th annual #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes winner
8th annual #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes winner(Truscott Rossman)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) announced 14-year-old Evan Dexter from Eaton Rapids as their 8th annual #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes winner.

As the winner, Dexter will experience riding on Blue Cross’ float in America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, escorting the gameday football to Ford Field for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.

Related: Michigan kid can win an exclusive Detroit Lions Thanksgiving experience

Dexter’s Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes prize package will also include a custom jersey and commemorative football, 10 club seats for his family to watch the game, and a special Thanksgiving dinner served at Ford Field.

Dexter will experience riding on Blue Cross’ float in America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,...
Dexter will experience riding on Blue Cross’ float in America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, escorting the gameday football to Ford Field for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.(Trussscot Rossman)

“Congratulations to Evan and his family on winning this year’s Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes,” said Andrew Hetzel, vice president of Corporate Communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Evan, a varsity athlete involved in football, wrestling, and track and field, is an exemplary model of our #MIKidsCan program committed to improving children’s health and well-being. We are thrilled Evan will be able to have a very special Thanksgiving this year and celebrate with his family at the Annual Thanksgiving Day Classic at Ford Field in partnership with the Detroit Lions.”

Over 3,500 kids entered this year’s sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes supports Blue Cross’ ongoing commitment to children’s physical fitness and good nutrition through its #MIKidsCan campaign and ongoing partnership with the Detroit Lions’ Play 60 program.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure

Latest News

Flip of Michigan Legislature highlights role of fair maps
Whitmer to appoint first Black woman to Michigan’s top court
Milder Pattern into Thanksgiving
Meridian Township Police Department
Meridian Township Police investigating fatal car crash