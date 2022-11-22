14-year-old from Eaton Rapids wins 8th annual Detroit Lions Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) announced 14-year-old Evan Dexter from Eaton Rapids as their 8th annual #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes winner.

As the winner, Dexter will experience riding on Blue Cross’ float in America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, escorting the gameday football to Ford Field for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic.

Dexter’s Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes prize package will also include a custom jersey and commemorative football, 10 club seats for his family to watch the game, and a special Thanksgiving dinner served at Ford Field.

“Congratulations to Evan and his family on winning this year’s Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes,” said Andrew Hetzel, vice president of Corporate Communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Evan, a varsity athlete involved in football, wrestling, and track and field, is an exemplary model of our #MIKidsCan program committed to improving children’s health and well-being. We are thrilled Evan will be able to have a very special Thanksgiving this year and celebrate with his family at the Annual Thanksgiving Day Classic at Ford Field in partnership with the Detroit Lions.”

Over 3,500 kids entered this year’s sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes supports Blue Cross’ ongoing commitment to children’s physical fitness and good nutrition through its #MIKidsCan campaign and ongoing partnership with the Detroit Lions’ Play 60 program.

