1,000 fish added to Cedar Lake in Delhi Township

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Cedar Lake got 1,000 more fish to boost the population in the waters around Esker Landing Park.

Officials in Delhi Township added more fish to Cedar Lake to boost fishing experiences at Esker Lansing. Hundreds of crappies, perch, blue gill as well as walleye, and largemouth bass came to the lake.

Troy Stowell is the Director of Parks and Recreation for Delhi Township and said that people enjoy fishing in Cedar Lake.

“It’s especially nice to make this investment, in partnership with our Downtown Development Authority, in our recreational opportunities after township residents voted to renew two of our millages, including one to maintain our top-notch recreation facilities,” said Stowell.

The additional fish was made possible after people in Delhi Township voted to renew two millages, including one that provides funds to continue operating trails, repair and refurbish amenities and expand recreational access.

