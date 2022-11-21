Your Health: Diagnosing strokes with A.I.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States suffer a stroke, and every three and a half minutes someone dies from one.

Quick treatment is critical to survival. Now, doctors are using artificial intelligence to diagnose strokes quicker than ever before.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a stroke, and 50% of patients who have one are left disabled for life.

“The mantra in stroke treatment is time is brain,” says Dr. Jennifer Soun, a neuroradiologist University of California Irvine Health.

Neuroradiologists at the University of California Irvine are studying how artificial intelligence (A.I.) and machine learning can detect strokes quicker than ever before.

“Our goal of this research is to actually, hopefully, improve door-to-treatment times by expediting the diagnoses,” Dr. Soun said.

A.I. uses machine learning, instantly comparing a CAT scan, or brain image, of someone in the emergency room with images of tens of thousands of previous stroke patients.

“These A.I. tools actually help us by triaging the cases that might demand urgent attention or the positive cases that should go to stroke treatment,” Dr. Soun said.

Just as important as diagnosing a stroke, machine learning will soon be able to rule out problems that mimic a stroke. And it will all be done with an app on the radiologist’s cell phone.

“It can deliver results within seconds,” Dr. Soun said.

Faster treatment could mean the difference between being able to move and speak - or not.

The latest studies also show, knowing the early signs of a stroke, such as loss of balance, facial paralysis, weakness, and loss of speech, could also help save your life. That’s because patients who arrive at the emergency room within three hours of their first symptoms often have less disability three months after a stroke than those who receive delayed care.

