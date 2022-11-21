What the Tech: Black Friday bargains

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now is not the time to buy certain gifts for the holidays. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just days away, if you can hold off, you may get the lowest prices of the year - especially when it comes to tech gifts.

We looked to find out which tech gadgets will likely drop as much as one hundred dollars by Friday.

I used the website camel-camel-camel to compare what things cost now to what they cost last Black Friday weekend - and I found an Amazon secret that can save you hundreds of dollars.

The Anova Sous Vide Precision cookers use water and vacuum-sealed bags to cook anything to a precise temperature. One of my favorite gadgets I’ve ever bought. This one was about $200 last November but dropped $60 on Black Friday. It’s $139 now, but if last year’s 30% discount is any indication, the price will drop to under $100 on Black Friday weekend.

Instant Pots were all the rage a few years ago. The Duo that includes an Air Fryer is $149 right now. It dropped to just under $100 last Black Friday. On Prime Day this year, dropped to $89.

Look for a similar bargain this Black Friday.

Aerogarden, a hydroponic gadget that grows vegetables, herbs, and flowers is usually around $150. Last Black Friday it dropped to $80.

And most Amazon products will drop to their lowest prices on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Kindle Paperwhite is $149 now, on Amazon Prime Day last month, it dropped to $100, its lowest price ever.

About that Amazon secret, amazon jacks up prices in the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so once the sales begin the savings are more impressive.

And remember, while these price comparisons are at Amazon, other retailers will match the low price. That includes Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

