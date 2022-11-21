West Michigan firefighters save puppy from fentanyl

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Some Branch County firefighters are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking with a puppy.

It wasn’t a call the Coldwater Firefighters expected to get. A puppy named Whip reportedly got into fentanyl and overdosed on the drug. Her owners brought Whip into the fire station, where she received two doses of Narcan to counteract the drug.

She was then taken to a vet, but she seemed to be doing fine. She will be monitored until her follow-up with her veterinarian.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

East Lansing Police Department to host 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
Michigan LGBTQ communities respond to Colorado shooting
Michigan LGBTQ communities respond to Colorado shooting
Busy Meridian Township intersection to reopen following long construction project
Concept of expansion rendering
$80M waterpark expansion coming to Bavarian Inn Lodge
$80M waterpark expansion coming to Bavarian Inn Lodge