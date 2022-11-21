West Michigan firefighters save puppy from fentanyl

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Some Branch County firefighters are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking with a puppy.

It wasn’t a call the Coldwater Firefighters expected to get. A puppy named Whip reportedly got into fentanyl and overdosed on the drug. Her owners brought Whip into the fire station, where she received two doses of Narcan to counteract the drug.

She was then taken to a vet, but she seemed to be doing fine. She will be monitored until her follow-up with her veterinarian.

