USC Widow Asking For Millions

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - An attorney for the widow of a former University of Southern California football player has asked a jury to award her more than $50 million in a lawsuit accusing the NCAA with failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma. Attorneys in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday said that Matt Gee died from repetitive head trauma that led to substance abuse and his death at age 49. The lawsuit is the first of its kind to go to a jury. The NCAA says it had nothing to do with Gee’s death, which it said was from a variety of medical problems and cocaine toxicity.

