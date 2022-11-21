U. S. Opens World Cup Play

United States forward Christian Pulisic, left, and other players participate in an official...
United States forward Christian Pulisic, left, and other players participate in an official training session at Al-Gharafa SC Stadium, in Doha, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.((AP Photo/Ashley Landis))
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) - Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah. The U.S. was back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament and appeared headed to victory. But Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal and Bale converted the penalty for his 41st international goal.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Basketball
No Big Surprises In A-P Women’s Poll
USC Widow Asking For Millions
El capitán de Argentina, Lionel Messi, atiende una conferencia de prensa en la víspera del...
Messi Looking For World Cup Glory
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Ranked 12th In A-P Poll