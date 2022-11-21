Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are fewer illegal guns on the streets after Sunday morning.

The East Lansing Police Department said two people were arrested after three guns were found. Police said they were talking to four people while checking on other crimes when they saw the guns. The incident happened at the parking lot of a 7-eleven on Grove Street around 2:15 a.m Sunday morning.

The two people arrested are facing gun-related charges.

