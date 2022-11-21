Support Lansing’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday

Big box stores aren’t the only places lowering prices for holiday shoppers on Black Friday as...
Big box stores aren’t the only places lowering prices for holiday shoppers on Black Friday as many small businesses participate.(Dakota News Now)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is supporting Small Business Saturday as a “Neighborhood Champion,” by distributing materials to select businesses. The kit includes branded items to drive awareness of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.

The LRCC is also encouraging residents to visit their favorite local and independently owned retailers, restaurants, and other small businesses and purchase their services or products.

“Supporting our small businesses is always important but even more so this year as companies navigate continued challenges such as inflation, talent needs and supply chain concerns,” said Michelle Rahl, vice president of membership and marketing for the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Rahl continues to encourage shoppers to be intentional with their holiday spending and ensure that they are keeping their dollars in the local community.

“Our small businesses bring the uniqueness and character to our region and make the Greater Lansing region a more engaging place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Rahl.

The businesses that received the kits from the LRCC include:

  • Country Stitches
  • The Peanut Shop
  • Bradly’s Home and Garden
  • Elderly Instruments
  • Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • Curvaceous Lingerie
  • Impression 5 Science Center
  • TinkrLAB
  • Hyacinth House

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Truck flips over on I-96 near Fowlerville

Latest News

(Source: Hillsdale College)
Hillsdale College to display student art in Fall Exhibit
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Stolen car recovery in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot
MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects
November 15, 2022 meeting and presentation.
Mason Historical Society discuss transportation throughout the 1800′s and now