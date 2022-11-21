Support Lansing’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is supporting Small Business Saturday as a “Neighborhood Champion,” by distributing materials to select businesses. The kit includes branded items to drive awareness of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.

The LRCC is also encouraging residents to visit their favorite local and independently owned retailers, restaurants, and other small businesses and purchase their services or products.

“Supporting our small businesses is always important but even more so this year as companies navigate continued challenges such as inflation, talent needs and supply chain concerns,” said Michelle Rahl, vice president of membership and marketing for the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Rahl continues to encourage shoppers to be intentional with their holiday spending and ensure that they are keeping their dollars in the local community.

“Our small businesses bring the uniqueness and character to our region and make the Greater Lansing region a more engaging place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Rahl.

The businesses that received the kits from the LRCC include:

Country Stitches

The Peanut Shop

Bradly’s Home and Garden

Elderly Instruments

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Curvaceous Lingerie

Impression 5 Science Center

TinkrLAB

Hyacinth House

