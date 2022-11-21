JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Stolen car recovery in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Golightly recognized a possible stolen car parked on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 3:30 p.m.

Deputy Golightly was in the parking lot of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 212 W. Wesley St. and saw the possible stolen car parked on the west side of the building. After confirming the car was stolen, Detective Easter assisted and contacted a passenger who was inside the jail lobby.

Detective Easter found the 59-year-old Jackson man to be in possession of 27 grams of methamphetamines.

The police report will be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review of criminal charges of receiving and concealing a stolen car and possession of methamphetamines.

The suspects were lodged at the jail of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

