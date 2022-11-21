Stolen car recovery in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot

Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Stolen car recovery in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Golightly recognized a possible stolen car parked on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 3:30 p.m.

Deputy Golightly was in the parking lot of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 212 W. Wesley St. and saw the possible stolen car parked on the west side of the building. After confirming the car was stolen, Detective Easter assisted and contacted a passenger who was inside the jail lobby.

Detective Easter found the 59-year-old Jackson man to be in possession of 27 grams of methamphetamines.

The police report will be forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review of criminal charges of receiving and concealing a stolen car and possession of methamphetamines.

The suspects were lodged at the jail of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Truck flips over on I-96 near Fowlerville

Latest News

(Source: Hillsdale College)
Hillsdale College to display student art in Fall Exhibit
Big box stores aren’t the only places lowering prices for holiday shoppers on Black Friday as...
Support Lansing’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday
MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects
November 15, 2022 meeting and presentation.
Mason Historical Society discuss transportation throughout the 1800′s and now