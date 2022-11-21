Spartans ranked No. 12 in latest AP poll

Six Big Ten teams appear in the Top 25 with Indiana leading the pack at No. 11.
Tom Izzo leads his Spartans in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Tom Izzo leads his Spartans in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.(WILX-TV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a nailbiter against Villanova last week, the Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 12 in the latest AP poll.

Six Big Ten teams appear in the Top 25 with Indiana leading the pack at No. 11. Illinois follows at No. 16 with Maryland (No. 23), Purdue (No. 24), and Iowa (No. 25) rounding out the leaders.

In the preseason poll, MSU was unranked for the second consecutive season for the first time since the 1996-96 season.

After trouncing Northern Arizona 73-55 to open the season on Nov. 7, the Spartans started with a tough schedule, including a loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on a US Navy aircraft carrier on Nov. 11, followed by a 86-77 win over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday in double overtime.

WATCH: Armed Forces Classic Carrier Edition - From the Flight Deck Special

Up next for MSU: No. 18 Alabama on Thursday as part of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR.

AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

RankTeamRecord
1.North Carolina (47)4-0
2.Houston (9)4-0
3.Kansas (1)4-0
4.Texas (5)3-0
5.Virginia (1)4-0
6.Gonzaga3-1
7.Baylor4-1
8.Duke3-1
9.Arkansas3-0
10.Creighton4-0
11.Indiana4-0
12.Michigan State3-1
13.Auburn4-0
14.Arizona3-0
15.Kentucky3-2
16.Illinois4-1
17.San Diego State3-0
18.Alabama4-0
19.UCLA3-2
20.UConn5-0
21.Texas Tech3-0
22.Tennessee2-1
23.Maryland5-0
24.Purdue3-0
25.Iowa3-0

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Hanover-Horton Wrestler Danni Swihart signs her letter of intent to wrestle at the University...
Hanover-Horton’s Danni Swihart pins down history with letter of intent
Defending Champion Nelly Korda will headline the field at the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic.
LPGA Purses To Increase in 2023
Cleveland Browns running back Jamal Lewis (31) avoids a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker...
Bills Preparing to Play in Detroit
St. Louis LB Mike Jones tackles Tennessee WR Kevin Dyson just short of the goal line on the...
Titans Excited After Win in Green Bay