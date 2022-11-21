Spartans ranked No. 12 in latest AP poll

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a nailbiter against Villanova last week, the Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 12 in the latest AP poll.

Six Big Ten teams appear in the Top 25 with Indiana leading the pack at No. 11. Illinois follows at No. 16 with Maryland (No. 23), Purdue (No. 24), and Iowa (No. 25) rounding out the leaders.

In the preseason poll, MSU was unranked for the second consecutive season for the first time since the 1996-96 season.

After trouncing Northern Arizona 73-55 to open the season on Nov. 7, the Spartans started with a tough schedule, including a loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on a US Navy aircraft carrier on Nov. 11, followed by a 86-77 win over No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday in double overtime.

WATCH: Armed Forces Classic Carrier Edition - From the Flight Deck Special

Up next for MSU: No. 18 Alabama on Thursday as part of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR.

AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Rank Team Record 1. North Carolina (47) 4-0 2. Houston (9) 4-0 3. Kansas (1) 4-0 4. Texas (5) 3-0 5. Virginia (1) 4-0 6. Gonzaga 3-1 7. Baylor 4-1 8. Duke 3-1 9. Arkansas 3-0 10. Creighton 4-0 11. Indiana 4-0 12. Michigan State 3-1 13. Auburn 4-0 14. Arizona 3-0 15. Kentucky 3-2 16. Illinois 4-1 17. San Diego State 3-0 18. Alabama 4-0 19. UCLA 3-2 20. UConn 5-0 21. Texas Tech 3-0 22. Tennessee 2-1 23. Maryland 5-0 24. Purdue 3-0 25. Iowa 3-0

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.