Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help ring bells across Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday season is already kicking off in Mid-Michigan, one of the busiest times of the year.

The Capital Area Salvation Army has started ringing its bells for the season, but they need help. They’re looking for volunteers to help ring bells in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties.

Volunteers will be able to sign up for a shift at any location.

In addition to ringing bells, Salvation Army is asking the Mid-Michigan community to help meet its Red Kettle Campaign fundraising goal of $950,000.

Money raised from the Red Kettle Campaign will help the Salvation Army provide services - such as rental and utility assistance and food.

You can help by

  • Texting GIFT to 24365
  • Donating money at Red Kettles or online via virtual kettle, PayPal, or Venmo
  • Volunteering as a virtual or in-person bell ringer at registertoring.com
  • Calling The Salvation Army office at 517-484-4424

More information can be found on the Salvation Army’s official website here.

