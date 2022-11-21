Places offering free Thanksgiving meals in Greater Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and there is support available for anyone who needs help putting food on the table during the holidays. A number of bars, restaurants, churches, and organizations are providing free Thanksgiving meals for those in the area.

City Rescue Mission

607 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI

The City Rescue Mission will be giving out Thanksgiving-themed to-go boxes.

To get a meal, sign in from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The sign-in time is the same for their regular daily meals.

Get more information by calling, 517-485-0145.

Blondie’s Barn

5640 Marsh Road, Haslett

Thursday, Nov. 25, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch for more details on their Facebook page and website.

Salvation Army

701 W Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI 48910

(517) 394-6945

Dinner will be on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information can be found by calling (517) 394-6945 and asking to be registered for the dinner. Limited spots for the sit-down dinner, however, if you aren’t able to pre-register, you can still pick up a free meal to go as long as it is before 6 p.m.

New Hope Community Health Center

430 N. Larch St, Lansing MI 48912

(517) 253-5000

Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

No registration is needed.

Cristo Rey

1717 N High St, Lansing, MI 48906

(517) 372-4700

Thursday, Nov. 25, 12 – 2 p.m.

To-go dinner is available for pickup, no I.D. or forms are necessary.

If interested, you can sign up to volunteer here.

St. Gerard Parish

4437 W. Willow Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917

517-323-2379

Thursday, Nov. 25

Meals will be delivered starting at 12 p.m.

There is a limit of 450 meals. Call as soon as possible to be registered!

Clinton Community Dinner

St. John’s Lutheran Church

511 E. Sturgis, St. Johns, MI

Thursday, Nov. 25, 12 – 3 p.m.

Registration is required. Register online at https://clintoncommunitythanksgivingcelebrationanddinner.org/ or by calling 989-292-0972.

