Pardon me! Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will pardon a turkey in a traditional thanksgiving ceremony.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will pardon a turkey in a traditional thanksgiving ceremony.(WBTV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will pardon a turkey in a traditional thanksgiving ceremony.

Last week, Michiganders were encouraged to submit names for the lucky bird. Over 6,000 names were submitted with “Mitch E. Gander” taking the top spot.

Earlier on Monday, President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys at the White House, named Chocolate and Chip.

More: Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Truck flips over on I-96 near Fowlerville

Latest News

They raised $110 in cash donations and collected 365.5 lbs. of food. Two frozen turkeys were...
Over 300 pounds of food and over $100 donated to Stuff a Blue Good Food Drive
(Source: Hillsdale College)
Hillsdale College to display student art in Fall Exhibit
Big box stores aren’t the only places lowering prices for holiday shoppers on Black Friday as...
Support Lansing’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Stolen car recovered in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot