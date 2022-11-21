Pardon me! Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will pardon a turkey in a traditional thanksgiving ceremony.

Last week, Michiganders were encouraged to submit names for the lucky bird. Over 6,000 names were submitted with “Mitch E. Gander” taking the top spot.

Earlier on Monday, President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys at the White House, named Chocolate and Chip.

More: Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip

