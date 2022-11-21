Over 300 pounds of food and over $100 donated to Stuff a Blue Good Food Drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign returned for the holiday season with the Michigan State Police (MSP). On Saturday, they raised $110 in cash donations and collected 365.5 lbs. of food. Two frozen turkeys were also donated.

Michigan State Troopers had their patrol cars on hand to collect nonperishables, and canned goods to help stock the food pantry of the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale.

They asked the community to donate non-perishables and canned goods to fill their blue patrol vehicle known as a “Blue Goose.”

“Thanks to the community for stepping up!!!,” said MSP on their Twitter page.

