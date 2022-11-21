Over 300 pounds of food and over $100 donated to Stuff a Blue Good Food Drive

They raised $110 in cash donations and collected 365.5 lbs. of food. Two frozen turkeys were...
They raised $110 in cash donations and collected 365.5 lbs. of food. Two frozen turkeys were also donated.(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign returned for the holiday season with the Michigan State Police (MSP). On Saturday, they raised $110 in cash donations and collected 365.5 lbs. of food. Two frozen turkeys were also donated.

Related: ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ with Michigan State Police

Michigan State Troopers had their patrol cars on hand to collect nonperishables, and canned goods to help stock the food pantry of the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale.

Michigan State Troopers had their patrol cars on hand to collect nonperishables, and canned...
Michigan State Troopers had their patrol cars on hand to collect nonperishables, and canned goods to help stock the food pantry of the First Presbyterian Church(Michigan State Police)

They asked the community to donate non-perishables and canned goods to fill their blue patrol vehicle known as a “Blue Goose.”

They asked the community to donate non-perishables and canned goods to fill their blue patrol...
They asked the community to donate non-perishables and canned goods to fill their blue patrol vehicle known as a “Blue Goose.”(Michigan State Police)

“Thanks to the community for stepping up!!!,” said MSP on their Twitter page.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Truck flips over on I-96 near Fowlerville

Latest News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will pardon a turkey in a traditional thanksgiving ceremony.
Pardon me! Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey
(Source: Hillsdale College)
Hillsdale College to display student art in Fall Exhibit
Big box stores aren’t the only places lowering prices for holiday shoppers on Black Friday as...
Support Lansing’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Stolen car recovered in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot