Now Desk: Windy start to the week, NASA is one step closer to the moon - again
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our week starts out with wind gusts with temps above freezing.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we can expect for the rest of the week.
- Wind gusts to 35 mph for Monday
- Lansing Public Service reminds the community to remove snow from sidewalks
- Coldwater Firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose
- Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 21, 2022
- Average High: 45º Average Low 30º
- Lansing Record High: 69° 1913
- Lansing Record Low: -4° 1880
- Jackson Record High: 69º 1913
- Jackson Record Low: 11º 1987
