Now Desk: Windy start to the week, NASA is one step closer to the moon - again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our week starts out with wind gusts with temps above freezing.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we can expect for the rest of the week.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 21, 2022

Average High: 45º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1913

Lansing Record Low: -4° 1880

Jackson Record High: 69º 1913

Jackson Record Low: 11º 1987

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.