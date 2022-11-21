Now Desk: Windy start to the week, NASA is one step closer to the moon - again

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our week starts out with wind gusts with temps above freezing.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we can expect for the rest of the week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 21, 2022

  • Average High: 45º Average Low 30º
  • Lansing Record High: 69° 1913
  • Lansing Record Low: -4° 1880
  • Jackson Record High: 69º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 11º 1987

