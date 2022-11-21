Now Desk: Izzo, Tucker address media following weekend games

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University coaches will address the media in East Lansing on Monday - one coming off a narrow victory, the other coming off a heartbreaking loss.

Men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is expected to speak on the Spartans’ 73-71 win over Villanova on Friday, while head football coach Mel Tucker will speak on the final home game Saturday that ended with a 39-31 loss to Indiana in double-overtime.

Tucker’s Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) will wrap up the regular season at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday - a game MSU must win in order to be bowl-eligible.

The men’s basketball team next takes the court against No. 18 Alabama on Thursday with a 10:30 p.m. tip-off at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR.

Following Tucker to the podium will be hockey coach Adam Nightingale.

