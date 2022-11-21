News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Lumen Christi defeats Napoleon

This week, we go back to Saturday’s playoff game between Jackson Lumen Christi and Napoleon.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we go back to Saturday’s playoff game between Jackson Lumen Christi and Napoleon.

Lumen Christi quarterback hurdled a defender for a touchdown in Lumen’s 20-7 victory, the only loss for Napoleon this season.

Lumen now has a 10-3 season record, 10 straight wins and faces unbeaten Traverse City St. Francis at 10 a.m. Saturday at Detroit’s Ford Field for the Division Seven State Title.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Lumen Christi defeats Napoleon
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Lumen Christi defeats Napoleon
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Basketball
No Big Surprises In A-P Women’s Poll
USC Widow Asking For Millions