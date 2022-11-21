News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Lumen Christi defeats Napoleon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we go back to Saturday’s playoff game between Jackson Lumen Christi and Napoleon.

Lumen Christi quarterback hurdled a defender for a touchdown in Lumen’s 20-7 victory, the only loss for Napoleon this season.

Lumen now has a 10-3 season record, 10 straight wins and faces unbeaten Traverse City St. Francis at 10 a.m. Saturday at Detroit’s Ford Field for the Division Seven State Title.

