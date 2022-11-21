MSU Ranked 12th In A-P Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time this season, Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is ranked 12th in the weekly Associated Press poll. It was released Monday. MSU has a 3-1 season record and heads Tuesday to Portland, Oregon. It is a three day eight team tournament and the Spartans open against Alabama, approximately 9:30pm on Thursday, Thanksgiving night.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.