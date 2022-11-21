MSU Ranked 12th In A-P Poll

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time this season, Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is ranked 12th in the weekly Associated Press poll. It was released Monday. MSU has a 3-1 season record and heads Tuesday to Portland, Oregon. It is a three day eight team tournament and the Spartans open against Alabama, approximately 9:30pm on Thursday, Thanksgiving night.

