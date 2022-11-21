Michigan State Police and Kroger to feed 200 families

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 200 Michigan families will be given Thanksgiving dinners from the Michigan State Police (MSP) and Kroger.

The meals will be provided by Kroger and distributed to families by MSP Community Service Troopers through collaboration with local schools and organizations.

“The MSP is one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation and their commitment to going above and beyond for the communities they serve is commendable,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This year, they are coming together to provide Thanksgiving dinners to 200 families in Central and Southeast Michigan, and I am proud of them for continuing their mission of public service. I will continue working with anyone to ensure the MSP have the resources they need to effectively protect and serve our communities.”

Participating MSP posts include Lansing, Jackson, Monroe, Brighton, Metro North, Metro South, Flint, Lapeer, and Tri-City.

“We are especially grateful to Kroger for providing Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of Michigan families in need,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “Community service is an important part of our mission, and our troopers look forward to safely delivering these meals each year.”

Each meal donation will feed a family of 4 to 6 and includes a turkey and traditional sides.

