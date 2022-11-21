Messi Looking For World Cup Glory

El capitán de Argentina, Lionel Messi, atiende una conferencia de prensa en la víspera del...
El capitán de Argentina, Lionel Messi, atiende una conferencia de prensa en la víspera del debut ante Arabia Saudí por el Grupo C del Mundial, Noviembre 21, 2022. (AP Foto/Jorge Saenz)(Jorge Saenz | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer’s biggest prize. He’ll also be hoping to make history with Argentina. The Argentines are among the favorites to win in Qatar and a victory would fill the one gaping hole in his resume. But a win of a draw Tuesday against Saudi Arabia would give Argentina a record-tying result. Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak. That is one shy of tying Italy’s record for international men’s soccer1. Other games Tuesday include France against Australia, Mexico facing Poland and Denmark playing Tunisia.

