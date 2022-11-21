Mason Holidays Light Parade to feature Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum

Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Before and after the Mason Holidays Light Parade visitors can check out the Mason Area Historical Museum filled with Christmas decorations and visit Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

You can visit the Museum and visit Santa before the parade from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and after the parade until 7:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome before and after the parade on Friday, Nov. 25 to check out the Museum located at 200 East Oak Street.

Admission is free for this event.

More Mason news:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Truck flips over on I-96 near Fowlerville

Latest News

Concept of expansion rendering
An $80M waterpark expansion coming to the Bavarian Inn Lodge
Our week starts out with wind gusts and temps above freezing.
Now Desk: Windy start to the week, NASA is one step closer to the moon - again
refresh
Studio 10 Presents: Unique Way to Get Healthy at Refresh IV Bar
tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit 11/22/22