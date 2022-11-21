Mason Holidays Light Parade to feature Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Before and after the Mason Holidays Light Parade visitors can check out the Mason Area Historical Museum filled with Christmas decorations and visit Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

You can visit the Museum and visit Santa before the parade from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and after the parade until 7:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome before and after the parade on Friday, Nov. 25 to check out the Museum located at 200 East Oak Street.

Admission is free for this event.

