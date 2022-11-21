Mason Historical Society discuss transportation throughout the 1800′s and now

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Each year, caroling children belt out that favorite holiday song “jingle bells” without really understanding the line “oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh.”

The Mason Historical Society held a talk about early transportation before cars were invented and people rode on sleighs.

It was a common winter-time mode of transportation in the Mason area throughout the 1800′s and into the early 20th century.

“Transportation affects all of us always, it moves and changes with time and it’s always nice to revisit the past and find out the way things were and the way things have changed. And how things may be in the future,” said Sandy Perry, Mason Historical Society.

The sleigh is also an integral part of mason’s history. From the 1870′s to 1910′s, Mason was a major producer of carriages and sleighs.

The horse-drawn “cutter” on display was made by the Mason Buggy Company between 1906 and 1913.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Truck flips over on I-96 near Fowlerville

Latest News

November 15, 2022 meeting and presentation.
Mason Historical Society discusses transportation
Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker (left) and men's basketball coach Tom...
Now Desk: Izzo, Tucker address media following weekend games
Michigan State Police and Kroger to feed 200 families
Gusty Winds This Afternoon