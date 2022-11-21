Mason Historical Society discuss transportation throughout the 1800′s and now

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Each year, caroling children belt out that favorite holiday song “jingle bells” without really understanding the line “oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh.”

The Mason Historical Society held a talk about early transportation before cars were invented and people rode on sleighs.

It was a common winter-time mode of transportation in the Mason area throughout the 1800′s and into the early 20th century.

“Transportation affects all of us always, it moves and changes with time and it’s always nice to revisit the past and find out the way things were and the way things have changed. And how things may be in the future,” said Sandy Perry, Mason Historical Society.

The sleigh is also an integral part of mason’s history. From the 1870′s to 1910′s, Mason was a major producer of carriages and sleighs.

The horse-drawn “cutter” on display was made by the Mason Buggy Company between 1906 and 1913.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.