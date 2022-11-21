Lansing Public Service reminds the community to remove snow from sidewalks

Many cities have local ordinances requiring residents to clear their sidewalks of snow.
Many cities have local ordinances requiring residents to clear their sidewalks of snow.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snowfall is begun, and the Lansing Public Service Department is reminding residents to remove snow from their sidewalks.

Sidewalks need to be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after a snowfall according to the City’s Snow ordinance.

“It is important to keep sidewalks clear of snow and ice so that it’s safe and easy to get around,” according to the Lansing Public Service website.

The City will follow the same standard as residents and will clear over 300 sites within 24 hours after the end of a snow event.

Resident Responsibilities snow shoveling in Lansing.
Resident Responsibilities snow shoveling in Lansing.(Lansing Public Service Department Facebook)

Many cities have local ordinances requiring residents to clear their sidewalks of snow.
