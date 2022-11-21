Jackson hosts 31st annual Christmas Parade

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People lined the streets of Downtown Jackson for its Christmas parade Friday.

The parade featured floats, a hot air jubilee, live music and even an appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Edward Hatfield has been helping organize the event since the beginning. He said it started 32 years ago with a woman named Linda.

“Linda actually got a committee together and decided to put on the parade,” Hatfield said. “I was one who was recruited, among many, and we’ve been putting on the parade ever since.”

For the first time, Mr. and Mrs. Clause stayed after the parade to visit with the children and take their Christmas requests.

