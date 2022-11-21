Hillsdale College to display student art in Fall Exhibit
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The art department at Hillsdale College will be featuring all levels of student works from the fall semester studio courses.
The exhibit is free to the public and will open with an award ceremony on Nov. 29 starting at 4 p.m.
The fall exhibit will be available for viewing from Nov. 29 through Dec. 10 with viewing hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays.
The event will take place at the Fine Arts Building, Daughtrey Art Gallery, 81 E. College St.
