Haslett man reunites with Sparrow nurse who saved his life

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Nine days after a cardiac arrest almost killed him, 68-year-old John Selmer of Haslett reunited with Sparrow TCI nurse Tiffany Wilson.

Selmer gives credit to Wilson and Sparrow’s team of physicians and caregivers for saving his life.

“I spent my entire life being a nurse, and this is why I do what I do,” said Wilson.’’

“I had gotten with Tiffany because I’d been having an episode basically all weekend, which I was having chest pain with it, a little bit lightheaded, etc.,” said Selmer.

Sample HTML block

Wilson suggested that Selmer goes to the hospital for further testing after feeling uneasy about Selmer’s symptoms.

“The doctor did tell my wife and also me later that if I’d had been anywhere else, I would not have lived, that I was right there at the exact time,” said Selmer.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.