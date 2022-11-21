Haslett man reunites with Sparrow nurse who saved his life

(MGN)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Nine days after a cardiac arrest almost killed him, 68-year-old John Selmer of Haslett reunited with Sparrow TCI nurse Tiffany Wilson.

Selmer gives credit to Wilson and Sparrow’s team of physicians and caregivers for saving his life.

“I spent my entire life being a nurse, and this is why I do what I do,” said Wilson.’’

“I had gotten with Tiffany because I’d been having an episode basically all weekend, which I was having chest pain with it, a little bit lightheaded, etc.,” said Selmer.

Sample HTML block

Wilson suggested that Selmer goes to the hospital for further testing after feeling uneasy about Selmer’s symptoms.

“The doctor did tell my wife and also me later that if I’d had been anywhere else, I would not have lived, that I was right there at the exact time,” said Selmer.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Truck flips over on I-96 near Fowlerville

Latest News

Many cities have local ordinances requiring residents to clear their sidewalks of snow.
Now Desk: Windy start to the week, NASA is one step closer to the moon - again
East Lansing Police to host 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
Many cities have local ordinances requiring residents to clear their sidewalks of snow.
Lansing Public Service reminds the community to remove snow from sidewalks
Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.
Coldwater Firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose