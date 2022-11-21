East Lansing Police to host 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual Food Drive on Sunday, Nov. 27.

They are asking the community to bring donations such as gloves, blankets, and non-perishable food items to support Advent House and the City Rescue Mission.

The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at Patriarche Park in East Lansing.

The following items are needed:

Socks

Gloves

Blankets

To-go containers

Tight-knit hats

Handwarmers

Coffee

Canned fruit

Sweetened cereal

Canned Veggies

Non-perishables

Breakfast bars

Cake frosting

Dry drink mixes

Lotion

Chapstick

Kleenex tissues

Cough drops

More information can be found by contacting Officer Kingsbury at jkingsbury@cityofeastlansing.com

The East Lansing Police Department will be hosting its 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Sunday, Nov. 27 from noon-6 p.m. at Patriarche Park! Items collected will go to Advent House and the City Rescue Mission of Lansing. Learn more: https://t.co/gP4thNegsH. pic.twitter.com/UvEFI8vrNK — City of East Lansing (@CityofEL) November 18, 2022

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.