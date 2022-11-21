East Lansing Police to host 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

(WDBJ7)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual Food Drive on Sunday, Nov. 27.

They are asking the community to bring donations such as gloves, blankets, and non-perishable food items to support Advent House and the City Rescue Mission.

The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at Patriarche Park in East Lansing.

The following items are needed:

  • Socks
  • Gloves
  • Blankets
  • To-go containers
  • Tight-knit hats
  • Handwarmers
  • Coffee
  • Canned fruit
  • Sweetened cereal
  • Canned Veggies
  • Non-perishables
  • Breakfast bars
  • Cake frosting
  • Dry drink mixes
  • Lotion
  • Chapstick
  • Kleenex tissues
  • Cough drops

More information can be found by contacting Officer Kingsbury at jkingsbury@cityofeastlansing.com

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
Truck flips over on I-96 near Fowlerville

Latest News

Haslett man reunites with Sparrow nurse who saved his life
Many cities have local ordinances requiring residents to clear their sidewalks of snow.
Now Desk: Windy start to the week, NASA is one step closer to the moon - again
Many cities have local ordinances requiring residents to clear their sidewalks of snow.
Lansing Public Service reminds the community to remove snow from sidewalks
Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.
Coldwater Firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose