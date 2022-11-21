East Lansing Police to host 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual Food Drive on Sunday, Nov. 27.
They are asking the community to bring donations such as gloves, blankets, and non-perishable food items to support Advent House and the City Rescue Mission.
The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at Patriarche Park in East Lansing.
The following items are needed:
- Socks
- Gloves
- Blankets
- To-go containers
- Tight-knit hats
- Handwarmers
- Coffee
- Canned fruit
- Sweetened cereal
- Canned Veggies
- Non-perishables
- Breakfast bars
- Cake frosting
- Dry drink mixes
- Lotion
- Chapstick
- Kleenex tissues
- Cough drops
More information can be found by contacting Officer Kingsbury at jkingsbury@cityofeastlansing.com
