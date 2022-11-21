Coldwater Firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose

Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.
Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.(Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 Facebook page)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday.

Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said on a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch.

The puppy was brought to the station by her owners. The firefighters gave Whip two doses of Narcan, a naloxone overdose medication, said firefighters in a Facebook post.

The puppy is now doing okay, said the firefighters. “She will be monitored until her follow up with her veterinarian. Nice work C-Platoon.”

