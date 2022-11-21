Busy Meridian Township intersection to reopen following long closure

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A busy intersection that has been shut down for construction is about to reopen.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

On Dec. 2, drivers will be able to get through the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Okemos Road. The intersection has been closed for several months as part of a nearly $15 million Department of Transportation project.

Crews have completely resurfaced the roadway and improved the drain in the intersection, which often flooded during heavy rains.

More information can be found on the official Meridian Township website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.