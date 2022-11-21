Busy Meridian Township intersection to reopen following long closure

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A busy intersection that has been shut down for construction is about to reopen.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

On Dec. 2, drivers will be able to get through the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Okemos Road. The intersection has been closed for several months as part of a nearly $15 million Department of Transportation project.

Crews have completely resurfaced the roadway and improved the drain in the intersection, which often flooded during heavy rains.

More information can be found on the official Meridian Township website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
(File photo courtesy of Ingham County Animal Control)
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
WILX Weather Webcast 11/21/2022 PM
Jackson hosts 31st annual Christmas Parade
Jackson hosts 31st annual Christmas Parade
Jackson hosts 31st annual Christmas Parade
Jackson hosts 31st annual Christmas Parade