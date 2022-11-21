$2.4M to help bring affordable housing to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than $2 million will help bring more affordable housing to the Lansing area.

The money comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Brownfield Grant Program, which funds 67 projects across the state.

The Lansing Economic Development Corporation plans to use $1 million to build senior and multi-family housing in the Stadium District in Downtown Lansing.

The grant money will be used to clean up contaminated properties, which include tearing down buildings and installing ground ventilation systems.

