Truck flips over on I-96 near Fowlerville

HANDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A semi-tractor trailer flipped over on I-96 near Fowlerville Road.

The incident happened around 7:13 Sunday morning. The truck ran off the road and overturned on the grass. Michigan State Police investigated the crash and cited the driver for careless driving. The road was closed for 2 hours.

Officials said there were no injuries.

(Michigan State Police)

