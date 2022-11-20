Snow plows on the road in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plows are out on the roads after the massive lake effect snowstorm that hit Mid-Michigan.

Road departments started preparing for bad road conditions on Thursday. Trucks were in pre-salting areas with a high chance of causing an accident. These areas included bridges, intersections, hills, and curves.

The Ingham County Road Department said with it being the first big snowfall, they had their entire crew prepping the roads.

On Saturday, more snow fell in the Mid-Michigan area, which brought the plows out again. You can track where snowplows are in your area by clicking right here.

