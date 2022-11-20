New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County.
The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection.
On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop sign.
A public meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. You can join that meeting by clicking right here.
