New roundabout planned for Hagadorn and Sandhill Roads

ALAIEDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A new roundabout will be coming to Ingham County.

The roundabout is set to be constructed at Hagadorn and Sandhill road. The Ingham County Road Department said a roundabout would improve safety at the intersection.

On Sunday, traffic on Sandhill was stopped by a stop sign.

A public meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. You can join that meeting by clicking right here.

