First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We do see the return of some sunshine at times today, but it will not warm us up. High temperatures today will be in the mid 20s, but a gusty west wind will keep wind chills today in the single digits and teens. The gusty winds will also keep the snow moving across the area roadways causing scattered slippery areas. Allow extra travel time across Mid-Michigan today. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back into the teens.

We do have a nice warm-up ahead over the next week. High temperatures Monday climb to the upper 30s. High temperatures should be in the 40s each day Tuesday through Friday. Monday through Wednesday we will have some sunshine each day. Gusty winds will continue to be a problem on Monday. Thanksgiving Day should start off dry. Rain showers are expected Thursday afternoon into Friday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 20, 2022

Average High: 45º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 67° 1930

Lansing Record Low: 5° 1880

Jackson Record High: 72º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 11º 1951

