Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snowfall has caused Michigan State fans to be moved down to the lower decks of Spartan Stadium.

On Saturday, MSU faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium a day after Mid-Michigan was hit with lake-effect snow. Due to the conditions after the snowfall, MSU closed off the east upper deck for the game.

All lake-effect snow ends Saturday night and warmer temperatures will return next week. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Ionia, Eaton, and Calhoun counties until 7 a.m. Sunday.

MSU said that people were moved to other available seats.

