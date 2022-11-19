Upper deck of Spartan Stadium closed off for Indiana game

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snowfall has caused Michigan State fans to be moved down to the lower decks of Spartan Stadium.

On Saturday, MSU faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium a day after Mid-Michigan was hit with lake-effect snow. Due to the conditions after the snowfall, MSU closed off the east upper deck for the game.

All lake-effect snow ends Saturday night and warmer temperatures will return next week. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Ionia, Eaton, and Calhoun counties until 7 a.m. Sunday.

MSU said that people were moved to other available seats.

