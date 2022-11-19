Silver Bells in the City kicks off the holiday season in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite the snow and cold, tens of thousands of people made their way to downtown Lansing to celebrate Silver Bells in the City. The 25th annual Electric Light parade kicked things off making its way down Michigan Avenue.

This year’s state Christmas tree is a 63-foot spruce tree which came all the way from St. Johns last month. It’s the first tree to come out of Clinton County but, the 12th to come from the lower peninsula. The tree was donated by property owner, Maryann Beck.

For some, this year was their time at Silver Bells in the City. For other, it’s a longstanding tradition.

“It’s been a tradition to come out ever since I was little and we always have loved watching the bands, the countdown for the tree, and the minute when it lights up. It’s my favorite part,” said Jocelin Hessling. Her younger sister, Kady, said she “really likes seeing how much creativity and fun people put into making their floats.”

Chris Jones hasn’t missed Silver Bells in the City in 15 years. His favorite part – “just watching all the people come together as a community.”

The celebration ended with a drone and fireworks show. This year, 200 drones performed a Firefly Drone Light Show synchronized to music after a performance by Jacob Moran.

“It brings families out that haven’t been out the last couple of years due to social distancing. Fireworks are back with the drones and so I’m looking to see how cool that is as well,” said Loren Smalley, who hasn’t missed the event in about 24 years.

